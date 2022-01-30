Erdoğan names new justice minister, TÜİK chief

  • January 30 2022 13:50:00

Erdoğan names new justice minister, TÜİK chief

ANKARA
Erdoğan names new justice minister, TÜİK chief

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed new names for the posts of justice minister and the head of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), which is responsible for posting official inflation statistics, among other data.

Erdoğan named Bekir Bozdağ, a member of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), as the new justice minister, according to the Official Gazette published on Jan. 29, after former Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül had resigned.

Bozdağ served as justice minister two times under the AKP government between 2013-2015 and 2015-2017, before serving as a deputy prime minister until 2018.

His duty as deputy prime minister was abolished as part of constitutional changes. Lastly, Bozdağ was serving as the chair of the constitution committee of the parliament.

“I thank our president, Mr. Erdoğan, for entrusting the post of justice minister to me... May God help us,” Bozdağ tweeted on Jan. 29.

“I have resigned from my duties at the ministry of justice, which I have been serving since July 19, 2017,” Gül tweeted on Jan. 29.

“I would like to express my gratitude to him [Erdoğan] for accepting my request of being relieved from the post, and I wish success to our new Justice Minister Mr. Bekir Bozdağ,” Gül added.

Erdoğan also dismissed Sait Erdal Dinçer as TÜİK chair less than a year after his appointment and named Erhan Çetinkaya to replace him, according to the Official Gazette.

Çetinkaya served as vice president of Turkey’s banking regulation agency.

TURKEY Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror

Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned

    Turkish Airlines management reshuffled after chair resigned

  2. Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

    Turkish museum among best museum buildings in last 100 years

  3. Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’

    Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’

  4. Turkey’s green development revolution initiative offers huge opportunities: Official

    Turkey’s green development revolution initiative offers huge opportunities: Official

  5. EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey

    EasyJet CEO reports strong demand for Turkey
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror

Erdoğan vows to continue fight against terror
Over 2,000 irregular migrants caught

Over 2,000 irregular migrants caught
Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’

Government to scrutinize TV shows to ‘protect core values’
Turkey’s green development revolution initiative offers huge opportunities: Official

Turkey’s green development revolution initiative offers huge opportunities: Official
Turkish airports among Europe’s busiest last year

Turkish airports among Europe’s busiest last year
Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief

Turkey appoints new justice minister, state statistics chief
WORLD Italy’s President Mattarella re-elected, easing crisis

Italy’s President Mattarella re-elected, easing crisis

Italy’s parties on Jan. 29 voted overwhelmingly for outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to remain for another term, averting the political chaos that a failure to elect his successor could have sparked in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
ECONOMY TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

TOGG among best 20 brands showed at CES

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month.
SPORTS ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton, saying he wasn’t ready to leave his current job at second-tier Derby.