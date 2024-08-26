Erdoğan marks Battle of Manzikert anniversary

MUŞ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert on Aug. 26 during a ceremony honoring the pivotal victory for the Turks in Anatolia.

"We are experiencing the happiness of reaching the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert in these lands where the gates of Anatolia were opened wide to never be closed again," Erdoğan said during an event in the eastern city of Muş, near the historic battle site.

The battle fought in 1071 between the Byzantine and Seljuk empires was a crucial event that led to the Turkification of Anatolia.

The anniversary was commemorated with a two-day celebration featuring traditional games and concerts in the region.

"Today, as 85 million people, we celebrate the anniversary of the glorious victory with pride, gratitude and the excitement that has not changed for exactly 953 years," Erdoğan said. "We continue to treat Anatolia as our homeland, to keep it as our homeland."

The events began with a cabinet meeting held in Ahlat, a district in neighboring Bitlis, chosen for its historical significance in connection to the battle.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan met with the governors and mayors of surrounding provinces.

"We will keep the spirit of Malazgirt alive, carry it until the last breath of our lives, and hand it over to the new generations who will take over the flag from us with honor and glory," Erdoğan added.

The celebrations were attended by ministers, members of Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Political leaders also visited specially set-up marquees as part of the cultural festivities.

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting outside of Ankara is a rare occurrence.

The last such meeting was held in the central city of Sivas to mark the 105th anniversary of a pivotal 1919 congress during Türkiye's War of Independence.

The Ahlat meeting was expected to focus on several key issues, including Türkiye's recent battle against severe wildfires in the country's west, where blazes since Aug. 15 have wreaked havoc.

İzmir has been hit hardest, with fires in Karşıyaka, Ödemiş, Menderes and Urla districts.

Most blazes were contained by Aug. 18, although emergency teams continued to battle two additional wildfires in the region, extinguishing them the following day.

Relations with the broader Turkish world were also on the agenda, along with discussions on the latest ceasefire talks during the Gaza war.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, was expected to present the current status of these negotiations.

The cabinet was also scheduled to review recent economic developments and ongoing counterterrorism operations.