Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

BUDAPEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described Israel's siege in Gaza as “worst humanitarian disaster of modern times,” criticizing the lack of aid reaching civilians.

"It is necessary to oppose Israel’s expansionism and support the territorial integrity of Palestine, as well as Lebanon and Syria," Erdoğan said on May 21 at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest.

The two-day gathering marked the first time an OTS summit was hosted by an observer country. Hungary, which joined the bloc as an observer in 2018, welcomed leaders from member and observer states for discussions on regional security, economic cooperation and the conflict in Gaza.

"In Gaza, where the most severe humanitarian disaster of modern times is taking place, the civilian population is living through hell,” Erdoğan told the event.

The president referenced remarks by U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, who told the BBC on May 20 that as many as 14,000 babies could die within 48 hours if humanitarian aid fails to reach them.

“As the Turkic world, our contributions to the establishment of a ceasefire, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the reconstruction of Gaza and the initiation of a just and lasting peace process are important,” Erdoğan said.

The enclave has been under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade since the outbreak of war. More than 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have been killed in the conflict, according to Gaza health officials.

Meantime, Erdoğan said the Turkic world is “incomplete” without the inclusion of Turkish Cyprus in the organization.

"For this reason, we consider the decision we made today at our summit regarding the observer membership of Turkish Cyprus in the Turkic Academy as a very important additional step," he said.

"I hope that in the not-too-distant future, we will see the day when Turkish Cyprus is accepted as a full member of our organization."

In November 2022, the divided island's northern administration became an observer member of the organization during the Samarkand summit.

"We have overcome many difficulties, prejudices and obstacles," Erdoğan said. "Of course, there is still a long road ahead, but I have no doubt we will reach our goals together with you, my brothers and sisters."

He also called the Middle Corridor a key route between the East and the West, urging stronger cooperation within the OTS for its success.