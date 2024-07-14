Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, extending his sincerest wishes for a speedy recovery.

"I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States and presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump," Erdogan stated.

Erdogan extended his heartfelt wishes for Trump's recovery, expressing solidarity with Trump, his family, and loved ones. "I believe that the investigation into the attack will be conducted most effectively to ensure there is no shadow over the U.S. elections and global stability."

He emphasized, "The perpetrators and masterminds must be brought to justice swiftly."

"As Türkiye, we stand with our friends and allies, the American people," Erdoğan added.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the attack on former U.S. President and presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, Donald Trump, during his campaign event in Pennsylvania," the Foreign Ministry also said in a statement.

Trump was targeted in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, just days before he was set to accept the Republican nomination for a third term.

The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and critically injured two others. The incident is being investigated as a potential assassination attempt, with the shooter also killed.


 

 

 

