‘Elderly economy’ emerges as Türkiye confronts fast-paced demographic shift

Türkiye is moving toward what officials describe as an emerging “elderly economy,” as the country faces one of the fastest demographic shifts with the population aged 65 and over surpassing 9 million — a 20.7 percent rise in five years — pushing demand for elderly care services far beyond current capacity.

 

Fertility rates continue to fall, the elderly share has climbed to 11 percent and projections show the over-65 population exceeding 16 percent by 2040.

 

At the recent Global Economy Summit, the finance minister Mehmet Şimşek highlighted growing investment potential in geriatric and rehabilitation centers, tele-health tools, wearable monitoring devices, care robots and smart-home technologies.

 

Experts warn that Türkiye’s elderly-care demand will more than double within two decades, leaving the sector under severe pressure due to shortages in trained staff and limited institutional capacity.

 

Existing facilities remain insufficient for the pace of aging. Around 450-500 care institutions operate nationwide, serving roughly 30,000 people, a level specialists say is far below what future demographics will require.

Cultural preferences still favor home-based care, yet shrinking families and the need for intensive medical support are accelerating a shift toward institutional services.

 

Speaking to newspaper Dünya, sector representative Gaye Öz Esmeray called staffing the industry’s most urgent challenge. “Life expectancy is rising and the core family model is spreading, which increases the need for institutional care,” she noted, adding that stronger university programs, improved working conditions and nationwide certification schemes are essential to attract qualified personnel.

 

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs argue that Türkiye could position itself as a regional hub for elderly-care tourism by developing large, integrated facilities in health-accessible coastal or green regions.

 

One entrepreneur, Ali Kılınç, said such centers could attract seniors from abroad seeking long-term, high-quality support. He added that people with the means want to travel, stay active and receive good care, a demand Türkiye can meet if the right investment model is built.

