Egypt’s new gov’t sworn in amid major reshuffle

Egypt’s new gov’t sworn in amid major reshuffle

CAIRO
Egypt’s new gov’t sworn in amid major reshuffle

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi swore in a new government on July 3, just months after starting his third six-year term as the country grapples with a severe economic crisis.

The 30-member cabinet, led by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, includes a new finance minister and fresh faces at the foreign and defense ministries.

Four women are among the new ministers, sworn in during a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

Ahmed Kouchouk, a former deputy finance minister, now heads the Finance Ministry, tasked with managing Egypt's struggle against the economic crisis and dire foreign currency shortages.

The Egyptian pound has depreciated by two-thirds, and inflation hit a record 40 percent last year.

Badr Abdel Ati succeeds veteran diplomat Sameh Shoukry as the foreign minister, while Abdel Majid Saqr replaces Mohammed Zaki at the Defense Ministry. Ati currently serves as Egypt's Ambassador to Brussels, where he has significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations between Cairo and EU countries over the past years.

Among the 20 new ministers sworn in are those for investments and foreign trade, oil, tourism and electricity.

The new government takes office against a backdrop of regional instability, with Egypt deeply involved in mediation efforts over conflicts on its borders.

It has been a pivotal mediator in the Israel-Hamas war and has hosted multiple rounds of ceasefire negotiations.

More than half a million refugees have sought shelter in Egypt from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and more than a year of fighting between the forces of rival generals in Sudan.

El-Sissi tapped Madbouly to form the new government last month following his re-election in December.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret
Berlins Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final home game

Berlin's Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final 'home game'
Hungarys Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war

Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war
Migrants face unimaginable horrors crossing Africa says UN

Migrants face 'unimaginable horrors' crossing Africa says UN
South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week

South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿