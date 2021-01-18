Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo

  • January 18 2021 09:44:00

Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo

CAIRO-The Associated Press
Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo

Egypt’s former antiquities minister and noted archaeologist Zahi Hawass on Jan. 17 revealed details of an ancient funerary temple in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

Hawass told reporters at the Saqqara necropolis that archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 B.C. till 2150 B.C.

Archaeologists also found a 4-meter (13-foot) long papyrus that includes texts of the Book of the Dead, which is a collection of spells aimed at directing the dead through the underworld in ancient Egypt, he said.

Hawass said archaeologists also unearthed burial wells, coffins, and mummies dating back to the New Kingdom that ruled Egypt between about 1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.

They unveiled at least 22 burial shafts up to 12 meters (40 feet) deep, with more than 50 wooden coffins dating back to the New Kingdom, said Hawass, who is Egypt’s best-known archaeologist.

Hawass, known for his Indiana Jones hat and TV specials on Egypt’s ancient sites, said work has been done at the site close to the Pyramid of Teti for over a decade.

The discovery was the result of cooperation between the Antiquities Ministry and the Zahi Hawass Center at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur, and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.

The vital tourism sector suffered from years of political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Veteran composer Muammer Sun dies at 89

Veteran composer Muammer Sun dies at 89
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment

Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 mln euros at auction

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 mln euros at auction
Hotel-museum presents artifacts from 5 periods

Hotel-museum presents artifacts from 5 periods

Two storks, surprise guests of Patara

Two storks, surprise guests of Patara
A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.