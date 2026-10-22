Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

ISTANBUL
Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch reed quintet Calefax is set to perform two programs for adult and young audiences at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on Oct. 24 and 25.

The ensemble’s “The Menu” concert will take place on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., presenting a selection of arrangements and contemporary compositions curated like a chef’s seasonal menu.

In “The Menu,” the quintet will perform selections from Leoš Janáček’s piano cycle “On an Overgrown Path,” rearranged for reed instruments, followed by two works by Lili Boulanger and excerpts from Maurice Ravel’s “Rapsodie espagnole” and “Miroirs.” The second half will feature organ music, “Devinim,” a contemporary composition by Ufuk Biçak written specifically for the ensemble’s instrumentation, and selections from Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet.”

On Oct. 25, “The Music Factory,” designed for children aged six and above and their families, will tell a story through music and pantomime, encouraging young audiences to explore sounds and listen attentively.

“The Music Factory” will transform the five musicians into workers at a pipe factory where production comes to a halt when orders stop arriving. The workers begin experimenting with the pipes around them, gradually turning them into musical instruments and transforming the factory into a place of music-making. With no spoken dialogue, the performance relies on music and pantomime to introduce children to the possibilities of sound.

Calefax comprises Oliver Boekhoorn on oboe, Bart de Kater on clarinet, Raaf Hekkema on saxophone, Jelte Althuis on bass clarinet and Alban Wesly on bassoon.

Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
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