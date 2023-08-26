'Dune: Part Two' release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

'Dune: Part Two' release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

NEW YORK
Dune: Part Two release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall's most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next year, Warner Bros. confirmed on Aug. 24

Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel had been set to open Nov. 3, but will instead land in theaters March 15 next year. With the actors strike entering its second month, “Dune: Part Two” had been rumored to be eyeing a move. Variety earlier this month reported Warner Bros. was mulling the delay.

Warner Bros. is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning “Dune.” “Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

“Dune: Part Two” is one of the biggest 2023 films yet postponed due to the ongoing strikes by actors and screenwriters. Recent releases have mostly opted to go ahead, despite lacking their stars on red carpets or on magazine covers. SAG-AFTRA has asked its members not to promote studio films during the work stoppage.

Luca Guadagnino's “Challengers," an MGM Studios release starring Zendaya, earlier withdrew from its Venice Film Festival opening night slot and postponed its debut to next April. Sony also pushed its next “Ghostbusters” film from December to next year, and removed the early 2024 release “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” from its schedule.

As part of the “Dune” delay, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are shifting “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” one month, to April 12. Warner Bros.' “Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” will vacate that April date and move to December 2024.

Warner Bros. didn't change its other 2023 releases, including “Wonka” (Dec. 15), “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 20) and “The Color Purple” (Dec. 25)

WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

    Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

  2. Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

    Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

  3. Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

    Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

  4. One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

    One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

  5. Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader

    Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader
Recommended
Germanys booze-free beer boom

Germany's booze-free beer boom
San Francisco’s music scene in 1970s takes stage in docuseries

San Francisco’s music scene in 1970s takes stage in docuseries
Picassos youngest son dies aged 76

Picasso's youngest son dies aged 76
Indian rover begins exploring Moons south pole

Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole

Organization to open dolphin hospital

Organization to open dolphin hospital
Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’

Nolan ‘apologizes to Pugh for her small role’ in ‘Oppenheimer’
WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

The Justice Department is weighing possible charges against Sen. Bob Menendez after a yearslong public-corruption probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 25. 
ECONOMY Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

With the clock ticking down to a possible strike, Detroit carmakers are staring at tough contract negotiations with an emboldened auto workers union led by a fiery new president.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.