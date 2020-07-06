Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

  • July 06 2020 17:07:00

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

NEW YORK 
Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion Energy, which is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves more than 7 million customers in 20 states, announced it had agreed to sell “substantially all” of its gas transmission and storage segment assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. 

American investment mogul Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, which already manages more than $100 billion in assets in the energy sector, will pay Dominion Energy $4 billion in cash and take over $5.7 billion in debt.
This is the first major acquisition for Buffett’s holding company - known for its equity investments in large companies at difficult times - since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced on July 5 they had dropped plans to build a controversial natural gas pipeline through mountains in the eastern United States.

The two companies announced in 2014 plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that was intended to provide natural gas supplies to growing markets in Virginia and North Carolina.

But “ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty... threaten the economic viability of the project,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

Due to the legal issues, the project’s anticipated cost as increased from $4.5 or $5 billion to $8 billion, they said.
In addition to dropping the project, Dominion Energy intends to sell 7,700 miles (12,400 kilometers) of pipeline as well as 25.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas storage space to Buffett’s holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

The deal also includes the transfer of 25 percent of the Cove Point terminal in Maryland, on the US East Coast, from where natural gas is exported abroad

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  2. Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

    Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

  3. Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures

    Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures

  4. Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

    Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

  5. Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company

    Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company
Recommended
Eurozone retail trade volume up in May

Eurozone retail trade volume up in May
Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 intl investors

Borsa Istanbul bans short selling for 6 int'l investors
‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU
Turkeys flag carrier stretches its wings for nature

Turkey's flag carrier stretches its wings for nature
EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets
Auto sales expand 30% in H1

Auto sales expand 30% in H1

WORLD Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company

Foreigners enter Sidra oil field: Libyan oil company

The head of Libya’s national oil company has said foreign forces entered the Sidra Oil Port in the east of the country and that they are working to make it a military center.
ECONOMY Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion Energy, which is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and serves more than 7 million customers in 20 states, announced it had agreed to sell “substantially all” of its gas transmission and storage segment assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway. 
SPORTS Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

The Turkish Süper Lig competition continues with mid-week action, as leader Başakşehir plays at home against Denizlispor on July 7.