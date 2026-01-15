Drug, corruption probes widen as more celebrities held

ISTANBUL
Authorities on Jan. 15 detained former volleyball player Derya Çayırgan, the latest figure swept up in a series of widening investigations into drug trafficking and municipal corruption.

The detention of Çayırgan follows the high-profile arrest of former football star Ümit Karan, who was taken into custody on Jan. 14 at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Both cases are linked to a massive anti-drug probe launched in October targeting a network of influencers, business leaders and celebrities.

According to authorities, the investigation has already resulted in 15 other unnamed celebrities testing positive for narcotics. Actor Oktay Kaynarca and singer Emel Müftüoğlu were among six people detained earlier this week, while both were released under judicial control.

Çayırgan’s detention reportedly stems from statements made by social media personality Rabia Karaca, a figure in the narcotics probe. Karaca claimed to have previously boarded a private jet she alleged belonged to jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Officials from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have maintained that İmamoğlu does not own a private plane.

The narcotics investigation is intersecting with the separate corruption case involving the Istanbul Municipality. İmamoğlu has been in pretrial detention since March. He was detained the same day he was declared the CHP’s presidential candidate following a public primary.

Prosecutors have filed a nearly 4,000-page indictment describing İmamoğlu as the "founder and leader of a criminal organization." He faces a staggering sentence of up to 2,352 years in prison. The CHP says the probe is politically motivated.

Legal proceedings for the case are scheduled to begin March 9 at an Istanbul court.

In a separate legal development, a court ordered the release of prominent lawyer Rezan Epözdemir under judicial supervision. Epözdemir had been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 10, on charges of mediating bribery. He was also investigated for allegedly aiding FETÖ and espionage.

 

