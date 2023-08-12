Driverless taxis gain ground in San Francisco

Driverless taxis gain ground in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO
Driverless taxis gain ground in San Francisco

California authorities have taken a major step forward in expanding driverless taxi services in San Francisco, giving the green light for operators Waymo and Cruise to compete with ride-share services and cabs.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) heard six hours of public comment before voting three-to-one to let Waymo, a unit of Google-parent Alphabet, and General Motors-owned Cruise essentially run 24-hour robotaxi services in San Francisco.

Waymo cars were cleared to travel at speeds as fast as 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour) without human drivers at the wheel, even in some inclement weather.

It also won permission to offer driverless car rides to paying passengers in its home city of Mountain View, in Silicon Valley.

Cruise was approved to run fared passenger service in San Francisco at no faster than 35 miles per hour and not through dense fog or heavy smoke.

Previously, Cruise could charge customers only during certain hours of the day. Waymo had not been allowed to charge for rides without a human driver on board.

Driverless cars were first introduced in San Francisco in 2014 with a mandatory human "safety driver" on board.

Four years later, California scrapped its requirement for a human driver to be in the car.

The CPUC session drew commenters from all sides of the issue, with some calling robotaxis unsafe menaces while others lauded them as solutions to everything from climate change to road rage.

Driverless cars have gotten stuck in the middle of roads, blocked bus lanes or even interfered in police or firefighter operations.

But others at the hearing praised the vehicles for giving independence to people with disabilities, making roads safer and helping eliminate discrimination.

Others opposed cars of any kind, saying the future lies in clean, convenient and affordable public transit.

Economy,

WORLD Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Niger coup supporters protest West African military force
LATEST NEWS

  1. Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

    Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

  2. Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins 

    Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins 

  3. Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

    Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

  4. UK economy grows in second quarter

    UK economy grows in second quarter

  5. Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X

    Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X
Recommended
Turkish airports serve nearly 189 mln passengers

Turkish airports serve nearly 189 mln passengers
Tourism industry eyes luring more Chinese tourists

Tourism industry eyes luring more Chinese tourists
Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X

Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on X
Current account posts $674 million surplus in June

Current account posts $674 million surplus in June
Retail sales rise nearly 29 percent in June

Retail sales rise nearly 29 percent in June
UK economy grows in second quarter

UK economy grows in second quarter
WORLD Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Niger coup supporters protest West African military force

Thousands of Niger coup supporters took to the streets on Friday to protest against plans by West African nations to deploy a military force to the country, as a key regional meeting on a possible intervention was scrapped.
ECONOMY UK economy grows in second quarter

UK economy grows in second quarter

Britain's economy expanded slightly over the second quarter thanks to strong output in June and despite inflation remaining high, official data showed on Aug. 11.

SPORTS New Süper Lig season kicks off with new faces

New Süper Lig season kicks off with new faces

Sports fans' yearning for football will come to an end this weekend with the start of the new Trendyol Süper Lig season.