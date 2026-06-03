Driver penalized after overcharging US streamer following Travis Scott event

Driver penalized after overcharging US streamer following Travis Scott event

ISTANBUL
Driver penalized after overcharging US streamer following Travis Scott event

An Istanbul taxi driver has been fined and had his license revoked after taking a U.S. social media broadcaster to his hotel without using a taximeter following an event featuring Travis Scott in Istanbul.

American streamer Auger, who attended the event at Tersane Istanbul in Karaköy, boarded a taxi to head to his hotel in Taksim, just a short distance away from the venue, and livestreamed the journey.

Footage showed that the driver asked 50 euros ($58) for the ride, to which the streamer verbally agreed to, and failed to activate the meter.

After arriving at his hotel, Auger later claimed that 7,300 Turkish Liras ($136) had been charged to his card.

Following his post, Istanbul traffic police launched an investigation and identified the driver, who was subsequently detained along with the taxi.

He was fined a total of 141,500 liras for violations, including failure to use a taximeter, non-compliance with traffic signage, and not wearing a seatbelt. His taxi driver’s license was revoked, and the vehicle was removed from service. He is expected to be referred to court on fraud charges. An investigation is ongoing.

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