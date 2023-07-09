Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

WASHINGTON

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.

The trio baffled Blue Jays batters, allowing only three walks and a hit batter to outduel Toronto's Kevin Gausman for the victory.

"I feel great," Manning said. "No other guys I'd rather do it with. It feels awesome."

It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first since Spencer Turnbull pitched one in Seattle in 2021.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history and only the 20th in MLB history from among 320 all-time no-hitters.

The no-hitter was the first at Detroit since Justin Verlander blanked Milwaukee in 2007.

Manning, a 25-year-old American right-hander, pitched 6 2/3 innings before being replaced by two 27-year-old U.S. right-handers, first by Foley, who then gave way to Tigers closer Lange in the ninth.

"I got into a rhythm," Manning said. "It was really cool."

Manning, in his third MLB campaign, had missed two months this season with a fractured foot suffered on a ball hit by Toronto in April. This was only his third game back.

After retiring 15 batters in a row, Manning issued a two-out walk to Cavan Biggio in the seventh that prompted Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to remove him, prompting boos from fans of both clubs.

"I definitely thought Matty was going to keep going," Foley said. "Just wanted to come in there, throw strikes and get him out of that inning and keep it going in the eighth.”

Manning threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, before Foley got four outs and Lange the last three. Manning improved to 3-1, striking out five with three walks and a hit batter.