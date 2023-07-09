Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

WASHINGTON
Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.

The trio baffled Blue Jays batters, allowing only three walks and a hit batter to outduel Toronto's Kevin Gausman for the victory.

"I feel great," Manning said. "No other guys I'd rather do it with. It feels awesome."

It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first since Spencer Turnbull pitched one in Seattle in 2021.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history and only the 20th in MLB history from among 320 all-time no-hitters.

The no-hitter was the first at Detroit since Justin Verlander blanked Milwaukee in 2007.

Manning, a 25-year-old American right-hander, pitched 6 2/3 innings before being replaced by two 27-year-old U.S. right-handers, first by Foley, who then gave way to Tigers closer Lange in the ninth.

"I got into a rhythm," Manning said. "It was really cool."

Manning, in his third MLB campaign, had missed two months this season with a fractured foot suffered on a ball hit by Toronto in April. This was only his third game back.

After retiring 15 batters in a row, Manning issued a two-out walk to Cavan Biggio in the seventh that prompted Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to remove him, prompting boos from fans of both clubs.

"I definitely thought Matty was going to keep going," Foley said. "Just wanted to come in there, throw strikes and get him out of that inning and keep it going in the eighth.”

Manning threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, before Foley got four outs and Lange the last three. Manning improved to 3-1, striking out five with three walks and a hit batter.

Sports,

ARTS & LIFE Paloma Picasso takes over late fathers estate

Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

    Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

  2. Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

    Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

  3. Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

    Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

  4. Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

    Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

  5. New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment

    New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Recommended
Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis
Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

New Zealand vows to get gritty to avoid World Cup embarrassment

New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player

Arda Güler becomes Türkiye’s most expensive player
National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games
China upsets Japan to win womens Asia Cup title

China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title
WORLD NATOs unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

NATO's unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

ECONOMY Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

The government will not allow permanent deteriorations in public finance indicators by bringing the budget deficit under control and reestablishing fiscal discipline, Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that necessary measures are being taken to this end.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.