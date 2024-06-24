Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

ISTANBUL
Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

Consumer demand is expected to shift toward used cars as a new safety regulation and tariffs on Chinese will push up prices of brand-new cars.

The General Safety Regulations 2 (GSR2), which will come into force in early July, will add more costs to some cars according to representatives of the auto industry.

Especially prices of cars that do not comply with the new safety regulation will go up, they said, noting that companies offered discounts of up to 20 percent in the last two months before GSR2 takes effect.

The other factor which will impact prices, sales and the direction of demand, is the new customs duty on imported Chinese cars. Earlier this month, Türkiye announced a 40 percent additional tariff on imported fuel and hybrid passenger vehicles from China to take effect on July 7.

The price of Chinese-made cars is expected to increase by 30 percent due to the new tariff, according to experts.

Many brands will breathe a sigh of relief as the competition pressure from Chinese cars will ease, said Kağan Dağtekin, the CEO of Doğan Trend Otomotiv.

“We anticipate a recovery in used car sales in the final quarter of the year,” said Hüsamettin Yalçın, the CEO of Cardata.

Due to the promotion campaigns, the price difference between brand-new and used cars has narrowed, Yalçın explained, adding that the decline in second-hand car sales will continue into the final quarter of 2024.

But their sales are likely to pick up in that quarter, he said.

Yalçın acknowledged that because of the stiff competition from Chinese brands European carmakers were not able to hike their prices.

As the tariff on Chinese cars takes effect, this pressure will wane and European brands will increase prices for their cars, he said.

“Large and established Chinese brands will not exit Türkiye but they will try to implement different marketing, sales and pricing strategies,” Yalçın said.

second hand, Automotive,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

    Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

  2. New active fault discovered in central province

    New active fault discovered in central province

  3. Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

    Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

  4. Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

    Iraq unveils plans for security of borders with Türkiye, Iran

  5. Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Hamas chief
Recommended
Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months
Argentinas economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter

Argentina's economy shrinks 5.1 percent in first quarter
Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply

Yellen announces efforts to boost the housing supply
China premier calls to oppose decoupling at economic forum

China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum
Getir announces new investment and restructuring

Getir announces new investment and restructuring
Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’
EU accuses Apple of breaking blocs digital rules

EU accuses Apple of breaking bloc's digital rules
WORLD Macron under fire over France civil war warning

Macron under fire over France 'civil war' warning

French President Emmanuel Macron came under strong criticism on Tuesday for warning a far-right or hard-left win in snap polls could spark a "civil war", with his opponents urging him not to scare the public.
ECONOMY Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Some 15.78 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the January-May period, marking a 12.47 percent increase from a year ago, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry released on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿