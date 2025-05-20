DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

ANKARA

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) officials met with a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) delegation on May 20 as part of a new round of political talks following PKK’s decision to dissolve itself.

DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan was accompanied by parliamentary leaders Gülistan Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli. CHP leader Özgür Özel hosted the meeting, with deputy leader Gül Çiftçi and lawmaker Murat Emir joining.

The DEM Party launched its tour of political parties on May 19, beginning with visits to the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) and the Felicity Party (SP).

Its delegation is expected to continue its visits with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and other parliamentary groups.

The outreach effort comes after PKK announced its decision to dissolve in a statement on May 12 following a call from its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The pro-Kurdish party is seeking cross-party support for legislative measures to accompany the peace initiative and for the establishment of a parliamentary committee to guide the process.

DEM Party lawmaker Pervin Buldan, accompanied by lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, visited Öcalan on May 18 at the İmralı prison island off Istanbul. It marked the fifth visit by a DEM Party delegation since the talks started in late 2024.

The first of the renewed İmralı talks took place on Dec. 28, 2024, followed by meetings in January, February and April.

Buldan, a key figure in the talks, voiced support for MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s call for a parliamentary commission to guide what he termed a path toward a "terror-free Türkiye."

"Mr. Bahçeli has voiced what needs to be done,” Buldan told news site T24. "We have always stated that the main solution to this issue should come through parliament. It is crucial to materialize this by establishing a commission."

She also urged the AKP to clarify its stance on the matter “without delay.”

The initiative traces its roots to Bahçeli’s remarks on Oct. 22, in which he suggested Öcalan could address parliament if he publicly condemned terrorism — a proposal that has since evolved into a broader peace initiative.