Defense spox: NATO summit will spotlight Türkiye’s security role

ANKARA

The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara will serve as an important platform, highlighting Türkiye’s position in the international security architecture and its strategic role within the alliance, a senior defense official said on July 2.

The remarks came from Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk during a weekly briefing at a sprawling new Turkish military complex site in Ankara, where he also outlined progress on a major defense infrastructure initiative designed to unify the country’s military command structure.

“It will be an important platform that will highlight Türkiye’s position in the international security architecture and its strategic role within the alliance,” Aktürk said, adding that the gathering would also strengthen deterrence and NATO’s unity amid shifting global threats.

He described the summit as a potential turning point for the alliance’s adaptation to a changing security environment and said Türkiye views it as an opportunity to reinforce shared approaches to defense and deterrence.

Aktürk said the Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters — named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag — incorporates advanced engineering, cyber security systems, ballistic protection and defenses against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

He added that the project would become “one of the world’s exemplary military headquarters.” The complex is being designed to consolidate Türkiye’s defense institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

It has long been viewed as a potential venue for major international defense gatherings, with speculation increasing last year that it could be used for the NATO summit. Authorities later announced the Presidential Complex as the event’s main site.

The complex is intended to strengthen joint operational capability and institutional integration, Aktürk said.

He also noted that Türkiye plans to host a reception for visiting defense ministers and NATO representatives during the summit.

Separately, he commented on regional tensions, saying Israel’s continued strikes in Syria undermine the country’s sovereignty and stability. He urged Israel to halt actions that he said escalate regional tensions and called for greater international pressure to restrain its policies.

The spokesperson also criticized a recent Israeli decision related to the 1915 events, calling it an attempt to “cover up” legal accusations facing Israeli leadership at international courts.

“The international community must take a more decisive stance against Israel’s policies and take concrete steps,” he said, also stressing the importance of restraint in ongoing U.S.-Iran talks for regional stability.