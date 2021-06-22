Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

  • June 22 2021 11:51:00

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

The agreement was signed with an international client, the defense firm said through the country's Public Disclosure Platform.

"Under the contract, the deliveries will be made in 2023-2024," it noted.

Turkish firm Aselsan is active in military and civil telecommunications, as well as radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control, and navigation systems.

Exports, import,

TURKEY CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks

CHP leader warns his mayors for provocative attacks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

    Turkey to drop curfews starting July 1

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

    It’s time for EU to take concrete steps: Erdoğan

  4. Official dons wingsuit every day to get home

    Official dons wingsuit every day to get home

  5. US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges

    US to seek extradition of Turkish businessman over money laundering charges
Recommended
Istanbul home to most affluent households

Istanbul home to most affluent households
Central government gross debt stock at $233.5 bln in May

Central government gross debt stock at $233.5 bln in May
Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide
Turkeys external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $249.9 bln in April

Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million
Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists
WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.