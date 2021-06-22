Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

The agreement was signed with an international client, the defense firm said through the country's Public Disclosure Platform.

"Under the contract, the deliveries will be made in 2023-2024," it noted.

Turkish firm Aselsan is active in military and civil telecommunications, as well as radar, electronic warfare, defense, weapons, command control, and navigation systems.