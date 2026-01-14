Defense giant Aselsan becomes first Turkish firm to hit $30 bln market cap

ANKARA
Turkish defense firm Aselsan surpassed $30 billion in market value on Tuesday, making it the first Turkish company to hit the landmark threshold.

Aselsan also achieved significant success by ranking among the top 10 most valuable defense industry companies in Europe.

The firm's success is critically linked to its effectiveness in international markets and its investment in game-changing high-tech products. Making export-oriented growth its top priority, ASELSAN recently reinforced its global presence with a $410 million contract signed with Poland, a NATO member country.

Alongside the rising wave in global markets led by European and US-based technology giants, Aselsan has become a focal point for investors with its advanced tech solutions, and has become perhaps the strongest representative of technological transformation in Türkiye.

Aselsan increased its backlog of orders by 120% from the beginning of 2023 to the present, reaching $17.9 billion, outdoing global giants by nearly tripling the global average increase of 42% in this area.

Similarly, Aselsan's export contracts also jumped significantly during these years. In the first nine months of 2025, ASELSAN signed new export contracts worth $1.45 billion, soaring 171% from the same period of the previous year.

 

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
