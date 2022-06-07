Dane to become 1st foreign club owner in Turkey

İZMİR
Turkish sports world will witness a first of its kind case as Danish businessman Rasmus Ankersen will soon be the first foreign owner of a Turkish football club.

According to local reports, Ankersen is about to buy all the shares of the Aegean province of İzmir’s team, Göztepespor.

In a recent interview, Göztepespor’s former owner, Mehmet Sepil, who resigned from all his posts at the club, admitted his meetings with the Danish businessman.

“The process of the conveyancing of all shares to Ankersen has started. After the official signing, the Danish businessman will be the first foreign owner of a Turkish club,” local media reported.

Göztepespor is a 97-year-old club that competed in some 30 matches across European tournaments so far.

Ankersen is the CEO of Sport Republic, a London based sport investment company, which has shares in England’s Southampton FC and Brentford FC and Danish Midtjylland FC.

