Damascus, SDF to form committees to monitor integration deal

Damascus, SDF to form committees to monitor integration deal

DAMASCUS
Damascus, SDF to form committees to monitor integration deal

The Syrian government and the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have agreed to establish subcommittees to follow up on the agreement signed on March 10, also reaching consensus on several other critical matters.

A member of the committee told the Syrian state news agency SANA that the meeting in Damascus was held in a "positive atmosphere," characterized by a sense of responsibility and shared concern for national interests.

On March 10, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, which controls the country’s northeast, signed an agreement on the integration of the latter into the state apparatus. However, little progress had been made on the ground since then.

As part of efforts, an SDF delegation traveled to Damascus for talks. According to a joint press statement, expert-level subcommittees will be formed to monitor the implementation of the agreement.

Issues related to national exams in the SDF-held areas will be addressed to safeguard students’ rights and the integrity of the educational process, the statement noted.

The parties also agreed to work together to facilitate the return of displaced people and eliminate the factors hindering their reintegration.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to reactivate a previous arrangement concerning the al-Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in Aleppo and to tackle related challenges in order to enhance stability and civil peace.

Another round of meetings has been scheduled in the near future to follow up on the implementation of the agreed measures.

In May, SDF announced that it had reached an agreement with the Damascus government to evacuate Syrian citizens from a sprawling desert camp housing tens of thousands of individuals with alleged ties to the ISIL terrorist group.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

    Turkish village maintains smoke-free air for a decade

  2. Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

    Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

  3. UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

    UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

  4. Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

    Türkiye eyes sustainable peace between Russia, Ukraine

  5. Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna

    Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna
Recommended
Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye
UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site

UN chief calls for probe into deaths near Gaza aid site
Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italys Mount Etna

Massive plume of ash, gas spews from Italy's Mount Etna
Syrian president signal possible cooperation with Israel

Syrian president signal possible cooperation with Israel
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins aid ship sailing to Gaza

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins aid ship sailing to Gaza
Hajj pilgrims gather in Mecca under scorching desert sun

Hajj pilgrims gather in Mecca under scorching desert sun
WORLD Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Erdoğan proposes new Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting in Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 2 reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara, Baku to sign new deal to boost oil, gas production in Azerbaijan

Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿