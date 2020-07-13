Current account balance sees $3.76 bln gap in May

  • July 13 2020 10:34:00

Current account balance sees $3.76 bln gap in May

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Current account balance sees $3.76 bln gap in May

Turkey's current account balance saw a $3.76 billion deficit in May, the country's Central Bank revealed on July 13.

The figure deteriorated from a $1.07 billion surplus in the same month last year, according to the bank's report on balance of payments.

This development is mainly attributable to an increase of $2.39 billion in the goods deficit that recorded a net inflow of $2.73 billion in May, it said.

Another factor is a net outflow of $33 million in the services, which posted a net inflow of $2.9 billion in the same month last year, it added.

Turkey's 12-month rolling deficit reached $8.24 billion in May.

The figure came at better than market projections of $4.3 for the month.

The estimations of a group of 14 economists polled by Anadolu Agency
last week ranged between $3.2 billion and $5.6 billion for May.

The survey also forecast the end-2020 current account balance to hit a $17.5 billion deficit.

The current account balance excluding gold and energy also registered a $1.85 billion deficit in May, versus $4.35 billion surplus in the same month a year earlier.

MOST POPULAR

  1. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  2. Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

    Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  3. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

  5. Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic

    Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May
Turkeys auto industry produces over 518,700 vehicles in H1

Turkey's auto industry produces over 518,700 vehicles in H1
Requirement for TCMB deputy governor eased

Requirement for TCMB deputy governor eased
Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data
Focus on low-performing students will add $6.3T to Turkish economy

Focus on low-performing students will add $6.3T to Turkish economy
Turkeys unemployment rate slightly down in April

Turkey's unemployment rate slightly down in April

WORLD Polands incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on July 13.
ECONOMY Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw a monthly increase of 12.5% in May, the nation's statistical institute reported on July 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.