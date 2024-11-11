Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

VAN

Archaeologists have uncovered cuneiform-inscribed pithoi — large jars used for storing oil, grain and beverages — from the Urartian period during excavations at the castle ruins on Mount Erek’s slopes in the eastern province of Van's İpekyolu district.

Excavations were initiated this year at the castle remains in the Kevenli neighborhood, located on the slopes of Mount Erek, which is considered one of the important Urartian settlements.

The excavation focused on the southeastern part of the castle remains and 42 pithoi were found in an area considered to have been used as storage during the Urartian period.

It was reported that the pithoi, scaled by cuneiform writing inscribed on them, were used to store oil, grain and beverages in the Urartian period.

Associate Professor Rıfat Kuvanç, an Art History faculty member at Iğdır University, said that excavation work began for the first time in the area where the castle remains, built on a hill overlooking Van, are located.

Stating that important findings related to Urartian archaeology were found in the excavations, Kuvanç said: "This is one of the places where Urartian research is conducted. It is a site we frequently visit. Our research indicate that this is a significant Urartian project. After a 10-day excavation this year, we uncovered an important site. In this area, we found 42 storage jars, which we call pithoi. There are similar storage areas in Urartian sites, but this is the first time we have found a large-scale storage area at a point overlooking Van and the plain.”

Noting that the inscriptions in the area revealed that the castle was built by Urartian King Menua, Kuvanç said: "The Urartians were an agricultural society. The storage of agricultural products was necessary. There are cuneiform writings and various symbol groups on these pithoi. These symbols also provide information about the stored products. It is specifically understood that sesame oil and wines were stored."

"Additionally, the cuneiform writings contain information on the measurement units of the pithoi. With this information, we can learn how much product was stored in the storage area. We can say that it was a large center where agricultural products from the Van Plain were stored. We are working in a limited area this year. Next year, we aim to uncover other architectural sections of the castle," he added.