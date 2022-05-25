Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

  • May 25 2022 07:00:00

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

COLOMBO
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka sharply hiked fuel prices yesterday to a record high, causing further pain to the country’s 22 million people in its worst crisis since independence.    

The South Asian island nation has suffered months of dire shortages and anti-government protests, which turned deadly earlier in May with at least nine people killed.    

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said a newly appointed “economic war cabinet” approved the new rates to stem huge losses at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp.    

The price of diesel was raised from 289 rupees ($0.80) to 400 rupees a litre, a 38-percent jump, while the cost of a litre of petrol was increased from 338 to 420 rupees.    

Diesel prices have increased 230 percent and petrol has gone up 137 percent in the past six months.    

An acute foreign exchange shortage has led to widespread scarcity of fuel, food and medicines while the population are suffering high inflation.    

The census office reported that the overall inflation last month was a staggering 33.8 percent year on year.         

Sri Lanka last month announced a sovereign default on its $51 billion foreign debt and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure a bailout.    

The government imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency as dollar inflows slowed.         

The pandemic compounded the country’s economic woes triggered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s drastic tax cuts in 2019 as part of his election pledge.    

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last week after the protest violence forced the resignation of his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa, the brother of the president.    

Protesters are continuing to demand the president quit, and the country is still without a finance minister to conduct urgent bailout talks with the IMF.

Economic crisis,

WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

    Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

  2. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

  3. Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

    Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

  4. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  5. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
Recommended
Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China
Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year

Wheat production expected to increase 18 pct this year
Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports

Wind, solar energy saves Turkey $7 bln in imports
Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control
External assets at $287 billion in March

External assets at $287 billion in March
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media

SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: media
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.