Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court on Oct. 1 ordered the release of prominent talent manager Ayşe Barım in a case related to her alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Barım, who has been imprisoned since January, faced allegations of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government through the demonstrations, which saw thousands of people take to the streets to oppose plans to demolish parts of Istanbul’s Gezi Park in Taksim to construct a replica of Ottoman military barracks.

She was accused of orchestrating the protests, including allegedly encouraging the high-profile actors she represented to participate. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

During her second hearing on Oct. 1, the court heard testimony from several well-known actors who were involved in the Gezi Park protests and worked with Barım.

Among those who spoke to the judges were some of Türkiye’s leading actors, including Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Nejat İşler and Mehmet Günsür.

“I was never directed by Ayşe Barım to attend Gezi Park. I went individually with my spouse and did not see her there. She also did not guide me regarding social media posts,” Korel told the judges.

Ergenç, who has worked with Barım for 23–24 years, stated, “She has never directed us in such matters. Decisions like these are entirely our own.”

Barım reiterated her request for release during the hearing, citing serious heart problems she has experienced while in prison.

She told the court that she had lost 30 kilograms during her incarceration and described the challenges she has faced due to her health, emphasizing her wish to receive treatment.

“I want to undergo my surgeries under the supervision of my own doctor,” she said.

The court granted Barım’s release under judicial control, including a ban on leaving the country.

A previous release order was overturned following a prosecutor’s appeal to a higher court, resulting in her return to prison.

Barım founded ID Communication in 2002 and has since established herself as one of the leading figures in the country’s television, film and entertainment industry, representing a roster of high-profile talent.