Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

LONDON- Agence France-Presse
Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC’s religion editor, the corporation said on May 14. 

"Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.

"He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart," said Munro.

Bashir’s interview with Diana, in which she lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, dropped a bombshell on the royal family.

But his methods in securing the interview have been investigated by former Supreme Court judge John Dyson, whom the BBC appointed after calls from the late princess’ brother, Charles Spencer.

Dyson’s spokeswoman said Friday that he "has concluded his investigation and the report has been passed to the BBC for publication in due course."

Spencer has alleged that Bashir showed him faked documents to persuade his sister to take part.

In the November 1995 interview, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people, Diana famously said "there were three people" in her marriage -- her, Charles and his long-time lover Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana and Charles formally divorced in 1996. She died in a Paris car crash the following year.

New reports have surfaced alleging that Bashir used underhand methods to persuade Diana to talk, including by claiming her own staff members were being paid to spy on her.

The BBC has been accused of a cover-up in a previous inquiry when rumours about Bashir’s alleged methods first surfaced.

Bashir was little-known at the time of the interview but went on to have a global career and famously interviewed Michael Jackson.

The journalist has not been at work in recent months after contracting coronavirus and undergoing heart bypass surgery.

Interview,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
Indian variant may delay UK lockdown easing: PM

Indian variant may delay UK lockdown easing: PM
US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased
Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks

Venezuela announces regional elections after calls for talks
Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins

Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins
US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people

US lifts indoor mask guidance for vaccinated people
Israel resumes air strikes on Gaza

Israel resumes air strikes on Gaza
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 