Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

  • February 07 2021 11:24:00

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

LONDON-Agence France-Presse
Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Maritime container freight shipping is steaming ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by strong demand for Chinese exports and a shortage of vessels according to industry experts.

The Freightos Baltic Global Container Index (FBX), which tracks the cost of container shipping, has almost quadrupled for the China-Europe route since early November to stand at $7,827 on Feb. 5.

The FBX reading for containers from China bound for the west coast of the United States has nearly tripled since late May to $4,286 on Feb. 5.

"The costs of shipping goods from China to Europe by water have hit unprecedented highs recently," said UniCredit Bank economist Andreas Rees.

That is due to rampant demand for China’s manufactured products, particularly for medical equipment during the global health emergency - but also for consumer goods from lockdown-bound populations.

"First, demand of medical goods produced in China have been strongly rising. Second, and probably more important, consumers have been re-allocating their demand," said Rees.

"Instead of going to restaurants and traveling, they have been demanding more durable goods such as electronic equipment, furniture, etc, to have a nice home. And many of these goods are produced in China."

That has had a knock-on effect on demand for the gigantic container ships that transport vast amounts of goods from the Asian powerhouse.

"Container shipping costs are soaring from Asia, not just to the UK but to most destinations for shipments out of China and Asia," Braemar analyst Jonathan Roach told AFP.

"With increased durable demand, container demand has increased exponentially."

Nevertheless, the pandemic did also spark a overall 4.1-percent decline in world maritime trade last year, according to recent estimates from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Bottlenecks have however been created across the sector due to strict COVID-19 hygiene and sanitation measures in ports, logistics centers and storage depots worldwide.

The turnaround time between unloading a container ship and returning has therefore increased significantly, according to Roach. That further limits the available pool of vessels.

"When there is a delay in shipping empties back to loading hubs and the same time as a cargo surge, availability of empty container equipment will tighten," Roach added.

"We expect this imbalance (between supply and demand) to continue while strict COVID-19 restrictions remain in place."

Rising transportation costs can meanwhile feed through into higher consumer prices and spark concern among global central banks, which keep close tabs on building inflationary pressures.

"There is still the question of whether and to which extent companies can pass on higher prices to consumers," noted Rees.

"As of today, only a moderate cost-push to consumer price inflation seems likely. But the pattern certainly needs to be closely monitored."

Turning to the outlook, Roach remains upbeat due to the growing global COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"We do expect (consumer) spending to normalize as the vaccine rollout gathers pace - and a correction in the spending switch should normalize freight demand. We expect that to happen towards the middle of 2021."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

    Turkey eyes becoming 10th largest global economy, says Erdoğan

  2. Sunset in İzmir

    Sunset in İzmir

  3. Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

    Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,685 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,524,786

  5. Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan

    Couple visits 40 provinces in 6 months with caravan
Recommended
Turkeys daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6

Turkey's daily power consumption down 6.9 pct on Feb 6
Turkish Cargo wins top honor in global awards

Turkish Cargo wins top honor in global awards

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January
European bank backs Turkey’s green investments

European bank backs Turkey’s green investments

Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability

Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability
Turk Eximbank aims to provide $50 bln financing for exporters

Turk Eximbank aims to provide $50 bln financing for exporters
WORLD Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice

Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice

The father of a Palestinian boy killed in an Israeli missile strike in 2014 expressed renewed hope for justice on Feb. 6 after the International Criminal Court paved the way for a possible war crimes probe into Israeli military actions.
ECONOMY Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Container shipping sector navigates COVID pandemic

Maritime container freight shipping is steaming ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by strong demand for Chinese exports and a shortage of vessels according to industry experts.
SPORTS Turkey qualifies for FIBA Womens EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualifies for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021

Turkey qualified for the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 as one of the five best second-place teams, the Turkish Basketball Federation announced on Feb. 6.