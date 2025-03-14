Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

ISTANBUL

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.

The index, which was up 14.4 percent in December, rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year.

The construction of buildings index increased by 18.2 percent, the civil engineering index rose by 12.3 percent and the specialized construction activities index was up by 8.5 percent in January 2025, compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 14.

The headline production index for the construction industry increased 5.5 percent in January month-on-month, slowing from 6.2 percent in December.

The construction sector grew by 9.3 percent in 2024 from the previous year, according to the latest GDP data.

The construction industry’s growth rate surpassed the Turkish economy’s expansion, which was 3.2 percent in 2024.

The industry grew by 8.7 percent in the last quarter annually, easing from 11.1 percent in the third quarter.

The housing market expanded for the eighth month in a row in February.

Some 113,000 homes were sold in the country last month, marking a 20.1 percent increase from a year ago.

In the first two months of 2025, the housing market grew by 29 percent annually with total home sales at 224,991 units.