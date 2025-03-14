Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

ISTANBUL
Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.

The index, which was up 14.4 percent in December, rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year.

The construction of buildings index increased by 18.2 percent, the civil engineering index rose by 12.3 percent and the specialized construction activities index was up by 8.5 percent in January 2025, compared with the same month of the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 14.

The headline production index for the construction industry increased 5.5 percent in January month-on-month, slowing from 6.2 percent in December.

The construction sector grew by 9.3 percent in 2024 from the previous year, according to the latest GDP data.

The construction industry’s growth rate surpassed the Turkish economy’s expansion, which was 3.2 percent in 2024.

The industry grew by 8.7 percent in the last quarter annually, easing from 11.1 percent in the third quarter.

The housing market expanded for the eighth month in a row in February.

Some 113,000 homes were sold in the country last month, marking a 20.1 percent increase from a year ago.

In the first two months of 2025, the housing market grew by 29 percent annually with total home sales at 224,991 units.

output,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

    ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

  2. Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

    Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

  3. 5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

    5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

  4. Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

    Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

  5. Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

    Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended
Growth in services production index accelerated in January

Growth in services production index accelerated in January
Manufacturing industry largest employer, shows data

Manufacturing industry largest employer, shows data
Ukraine ready ‘to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye’

Ukraine ready ‘to ratify free trade agreement with Türkiye’
Turkish fourth quarter growth fastest among G20 countries

Turkish fourth quarter growth fastest among G20 countries
UK boosts export financing for defense firms by $2.6 billion

UK boosts export financing for defense firms by $2.6 billion
Sweden to hold talks on countering soaring food costs

Sweden to hold talks on countering soaring food costs
WORLD Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court on Friday at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

ECONOMY Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿