Confidence in economy plunges in August

Confidence in economy plunges in August

ANKARA
Confidence in economy plunges in August

Confidence in the Turkish economy declined for a third month in a row in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.

The economic confidence index fell by 5.2 percent to 94.1, after a decline of 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent recorded in June and May, respectively.

Any figure above the 100-mark indicates an optimistic outlook regarding the general economic situation.

The August figure marked the index value’s lowest level since August 2022.

All five sub-indices declined in August from July.

The deterioration in consumer morale was striking. The sub-index of consumer confidence, which was down 5.9 percent month-on-month in July, nosedived 15.1 percent in August, its lowest level since June 2022, the data TÜİK released on Aug. 29 showed.

However, the monthly decline in the index of real sector confidence slowed from 0.8 percent in July to 0.3 percent in August to 104.6, staying above the 100-threshold mark.

TÜİK also reported that confidence in the services sector was down by 1.7 percent, which followed the 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.

In the retail industry, business morale continued to deteriorate in August but at a slower pace. The retail confidence index fell 0.4 percent month-on-month, after registering a 2.6 percent decline in July.

The situation was similar in the key construction sector. The decline in the confidence index of the construction industry eased from 0.9 percent in July to 0.7 percent in August.

WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

    Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

  2. Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

    Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

  3. Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

    Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

  4. 2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

    2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

  5. Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

    Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV
Recommended
ChatGPT turns to business as popularity wanes

ChatGPT turns to business as popularity wanes
Staff to strike at Chevron gas facilities in Australia

Staff to strike at Chevron gas facilities in Australia
Exports increase more than 8 percent to $20 billion in July

Exports increase more than 8 percent to $20 billion in July
Natural gas imports down in June

Natural gas imports down in June
Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid

UK retailer Wilko gets last-minute rescue bid
WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia will hold a historic Indigenous rights referendum on October 14, the prime minister said Wednesday, setting up a defining moment for the nation's relationship with Aboriginal minorities.

ECONOMY Natural gas imports down in June

Natural gas imports down in June

Türkiye’s natural gas import declined by 39.2 percent in June from a year ago to 2.33 billion cubic meters, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has informed.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.