Company sets caravan offices in Istanbul due to pandemic conditions

ISTANBUL

An internet company has launched two caravan offices located on the two sides of Istanbul to encourage its employees to work in an environment of comfort and open air.

“One of the caravan offices is in the Etiler neighborhood on the European side. The other is in the coastal Maltepe district,” Cenk Soyak, the owner of AloTech and the founder of the caravan office project, told daily Milliyet.

“The idea of a caravan office came to the mind under lockdown amid the pandemic,” Soyak said.

After the implementation of lockdowns and curfews in 2020, the company decided to telecommute. Soyak did not close the main office but told employees to work from home.

However, “the company did not want their employees to be stuck at homes while telecommuting.” This ideology gave way to the era of “caravan office working,” which started at the beginning of 2021.

Employees liked to work at the caravan offices, too, according to Soyak. “The idea of self-emancipation occurred amid the pandemic, and caravans enable this so much,” he said, adding that the feedback from workers of happy working hours in the caravan offices also made the company’s administration happy.

“The staff works in the caravan offices individually or in groups. It is even possible to take a ride while working,” Soyak noted.

When asked why they chose Etiler and Maltepe as locations for setting up caravan offices, he said the decision was made considering the demands of employees.

“They chose the two locations as there are green spaces there. Caravan offices allow working and relaxing at the same.”