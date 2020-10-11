CoE appoints new representative on antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred

STRASBURG

The Council of Europe’s Director of Communications, Daniel Holtgen, has been appointed to the new position of Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes.

Holtgen will maintain his position as a communications director in addition to the new role.

The appointment was made by the council’s Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, who said, “We are witnessing an alarming increase in antisemitic and anti-Muslim attacks in many parts of Europe today, often incited and aggravated by hate speech online.”

Buric went on to explain the motivation behind the creation of the position, saying that “freedom from discrimination, including on grounds of religion or belief, has been at the core of the Council of Europe’s mission since its establishment in 1949.”

The envoy will take over his new role on Nov. 1.

Holtgen, who is both British and German, will maintain his position as director of communications, which he has held since 2010.

Holten had previously served in senior positions in the German government and in EU institutions as well.