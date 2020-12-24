Cocaine stashed in Maradona pictures seized in Istanbul airport

  • December 24 2020 09:02:58

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish customs officers on Dec. 23 seized 2.65 kilograms (5.85 pounds) of cocaine at the Istanbul Airport that was stashed behind pictures and drawings of football legend Maradona.

Security authorities decided to pass the luggage of a 72-year-old German citizen traveling from Colombia through an X-ray scanner after his movement raised suspicion.

Sniffer dogs further confirmed that he was carrying the illegal drug.

The suspect was referred to judicial authorities following his arrest.

Turkey,

