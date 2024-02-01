Climate activist Greta Thunberg goes on trial in London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg goes on trial in London

LONDON
Climate activist Greta Thunberg goes on trial in London

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg will appear in a London court on Thursday charged with public order offences linked to a demonstration against the energy industry.

The 21-year-old Swedish activist is expected to appear at around 10:00 am (1000 GMT) for the opening of her two-day trial.

A global figure in the fight against climate change, Thunberg pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial hearing in November, as did four other activists who appeared with her.

Thunberg, who faces a maximum fine of £2,500 ($3,177), was taken away by two police officers and put into the back of a van outside the Energy Intelligence Forum, after she joined a mass protest.

She was one of dozens activists arrested for disrupting access to the conference, which brought together major oil and gas companies at a luxury hotel in the British capital on Oct. 17.

Demonstrators greeted the forum participants with cries of "Shame on you!" while carrying placards reading "Stop Rosebank", a reference to a controversial new North Sea oil field that the government authorised in September.

London police arrested Thunberg for failing to adhere to an order not to block the street where the rally was taking place.

Released on bail, she then took part in another demonstration in front of the five-star hotel the next day, along with hundreds of other people.

The Conservative government in London's reversals on pledges to combat climate change have angered campaigners.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has postponed a ban on the sale of combustion engine cars, and announced plans to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences as the country battles with an inflation-fuelled cost-of-living crisis.

On Monday, the UK's independent advisory body on climate strategy expressed concern that the government was sending out "mixed messages" that were tarnishing its international influence on the issue.

Thunberg, who gained worldwide notoriety as a 15-year-old by staging school strikes in her native Sweden, regularly takes part in such demonstrations.

She was fined in October for blocking the port of Malmo in Sweden, a few months after being forcibly removed by police during a demonstration against the use of coal in Germany.

She also joined a march last weekend in southern England to protest against the expansion of Farnborough airport, which is mainly used by private jets.

enviromental,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  2. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

  3. Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

    Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

  4. US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

    US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

  5. Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

    Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
Recommended
EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure
Hamas head due in Cairo for truce talks as Israeli strikes ravage Gaza

Hamas head due in Cairo for truce talks as Israeli strikes ravage Gaza
US strikes 10 Huthi drones, downs unmanned Iranian aircraft

US strikes 10 Huthi drones, downs unmanned Iranian aircraft
Zuckerberg publicly apologises to families in tech grilling

Zuckerberg publicly apologises to families in tech grilling
EU leaders heap pressure on Orban in Ukraine aid showdown

EU leaders heap pressure on Orban in Ukraine aid showdown
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿