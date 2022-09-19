Chrissy Teigen reveals 2020 ‘miscarriage’ in fact was life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen reveals 2020 ‘miscarriage’ in fact was life-saving abortion

LOS ANGELES
Chrissy Teigen reveals 2020 ‘miscarriage’ in fact was life-saving abortion

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, has revealed that she had an abortion in 2020 to save her life when it became clear her son would not live, not a miscarriage as the couple said.

The 36-year-old Teigen explained that she did not fully process what had happened when she was 20-weeks pregnant until after the US Supreme Court this year overturned Roe v Wade, the decision guaranteeing the nationwide right to the procedure.

"Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion," Teigen said Thursday at an event organized by social impact agency Propper Daley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," she explained.

Teigen was hospitalized in September 2020 and later published multiple social media posts recounting her experience of losing a baby, which would have been her third with Legend. The couple share daughter Luna and son Miles.

She said at the time she was "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about."

The couple’s posts about the miscarriage triggered an outpouring of responses.

On Thursday, Teigen, who is now pregnant again, said Legend had helped her realize what truly happened.

"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

"And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Teigen and Legend, an entertainer with a rare EGOT of awards -- an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- met on the set of one of his music videos before marrying in 2013.

 

WORLD Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
MOST POPULAR

  1. Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

    Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

  2. Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

    Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

  3. Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  4. MİT neutralizes PKK member sought with red notice

    MİT neutralizes PKK member sought with red notice

  5. Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

    Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin
Recommended
Oscars Academy makes amends over 1973 Native American protest

Oscars Academy makes amends over 1973 Native American protest
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
Plastic garbage covers Central American rivers, lakes

Plastic garbage covers Central American rivers, lakes
Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle

Volcano draws visitors to Spanish isle
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year
Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says ‘Squid Game’ star

Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says ‘Squid Game’ star
WORLD Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London.

ECONOMY Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines, up to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,400), on those who violate a recent regulation that introduced certain restrictions on the sale of second-hand cars.

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.