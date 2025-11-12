CHP slams indictment against İmamoğlu as politically motivated

CHP slams indictment against İmamoğlu as politically motivated

ANKARA
CHP slams indictment against İmamoğlu as politically motivated

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has denounced the indictment seeking up to 2,430 years in prison for suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, calling the case a politically driven attempt to suppress the main opposition party.

İmamoğlu, arrested in May amid the ongoing investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, claimed the charges were fabricated to target him and his party.

“The indictment you have written consists of lies that you have strung together by threatening people, holding them hostage, coercing them into making false accusations, and tying them up,” İmamoğlu said on Nov. 12 via X. He urged that the trials be broadcast live on state-run TRT “so everyone can see your lies and slander.”

The nearly 3,900-page indictment describes İmamoğlu as “the founder and leader of the organization,” accusing him of establishing and managing a criminal organization, accepting and giving bribes, fraud against public institutions and rigging bids.

Prosecutors allege that the supposed network “developed like the arms of an octopus.”

CHP leader Özgür Özel said on Nov. 11 the charges represented “a memorandum from the coup plotters to politics.”

“What is happening is a blatant intervention by the judiciary in democratic politics and the results of the upcoming elections,” Özel said. He visited İmamoğlu in prison on Nov. 12.

For his part, CHP spokesperson Deniz Yücel said the language of the indictment, including the “octopus” metaphor, reflected a political narrative rather than legal reasoning.

“This is not a judicial document — it’s a political text targeting the CHP’s institutional identity and legal personality,” Yücel said at a press conference on Nov. 12, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had used the same phrases.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Özer, the dismissed mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, was released from custody as part of the same probe into alleged bid rigging.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software
LATEST NEWS

  1. Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

    Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

  2. Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

    Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

  3. Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

    Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

  4. Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

    Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

  5. Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

    Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA
Recommended
Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Ministry

Bodies of 20 soldiers killed in Georgia plane crash set for repatriation: Ministry
Türkiye welcomes Syria’s joining anti-ISIL coalition

Türkiye welcomes Syria’s joining anti-ISIL coalition
Stock center opens in Mersin to boost aid delivery to crisis zones

Stock center opens in Mersin to boost aid delivery to crisis zones
Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye

Snowfall signals early winter across eastern Türkiye
Half of Türkiye’s households have no children, minister warns amid falling birth rates

Half of Türkiye’s households have no children, minister warns amid falling birth rates
Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’

Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’
Türkiye moves to curb doctors’ social media promotions

Türkiye moves to curb doctors’ social media promotions
WORLD Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declined in both the United States and Germany as Western democracies joined authoritarian states in imposing growing restrictions online, an annual survey by Freedom House said Thursday.
ECONOMY Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

German industrial giant Siemens reported record net income for a third consecutive year on Thursday, which company executives credited to growth in areas like software and artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿