CHP launches outreach campaign to shape gov't program

ANKARA
CHP launches outreach campaign to shape govt program

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is set to mobilize across the country this month in a campaign aimed at engaging citizens and shaping a new government program, daily Milliyet reported on Aug. 4.

 

The CHP will deploy teams composed of MPs, party council representatives and high disciplinary board members to meet with nongovernmental organizations and professional chambers throughout August, party officials told the newspaper.

 

As part of the initiative, a campaign will also be conducted in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was imprisoned on March 23 in connection with a corruption investigation — the same day he was announced as the party’s presidential candidate for the next elections.

 

The CHP sources said teams will complete “field visit feedback forms” following the provincial visits to detail needs, suggestions and criticisms gathered during meetings. The findings will be used to develop proposals for both the party and its future government program.

 

During a parliamentary meeting on June 17, CHP leader Özgür Özel said the party is nearing completion of its program.

 

“We are all working together to build a common future that will carry Türkiye to the respected place it deserves, catch up with the great changes brought by the age and provide all our citizens with a dignified life,” Özel said.

 

He also reiterated an earlier pledge to transform the party program into a blueprint for governing.

 

The upcoming plan, he said, aims to restore parliamentary democracy, tackle inflation, reduce income inequality, ensure fairness in the judiciary and stop the brain drain.

 

Türkiye's next general elections are scheduled for 2028, though the main opposition party has long pushed for an earlier vote.

