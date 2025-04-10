CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest

ISTANBUL
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched a series of mass protests on April 9 to denounce the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and call for early elections.

Thousands gathered outside the Şişli Municipality building for the first of the weekly rallies.

“We came here to make noise, resist and get results,” Özel told the crowd. “We will not stop until Mr. Ekrem becomes president. This is the protest of the nation, the protest of the millions who stand for their presidential candidate.”

İmamoğlu was arrested on charges of corruption on March 23, the same day he was elected as the party’s presidential candidate.

At the rally, a letter İmamoğlu sent from Silivri Prison was read aloud.

“We will grow in full flood. We will win very soon,” he said. “I am calling out to the one who knows this truth best... you will not be able to escape the election and you will be buried in that ballot box."

Türkiye's next national polls are scheduled for 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.

Özel once again referred to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a “junta leader” during his speech, reiterating past comments that prompted Erdoğan to file a defamation lawsuit against him for 500,000 Turkish Liras.

The protest comes after several CHP mayors in Istanbul, including Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, were removed from office and replaced with government-appointed trustees.

Following İmamoğlu’s arrest, the CHP announced it would hold protests in Istanbul every Wednesday and rallies in other cities every weekend.

Demonstrations are scheduled in the northern province of Samsun this weekend, in Ankara on April 23 and in İzmir on May 19.

On April 10, Özel visited İmamoğlu in prison for the third time since his arrest. His previous visits took place on March 25 and March 30.

Meanwhile, Mahir Polat, a deputy secretary-general of the Istanbul Municipality who was also detained in connection with the probes, was released under house arrest due to health concerns.

Polat, who has been held in Marmara Prison since March 23, suffers from heart and vascular conditions and has undergone several hospital visits, including an angiogram.

