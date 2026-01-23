China's Xi urges 'central role' of UN in call with Brazil's Lula

China's Xi urges 'central role' of UN in call with Brazil's Lula

BEIJING
Chinas Xi urges central role of UN in call with Brazils Lula

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) meets with President of China Xi Jinping (L) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on Nov. 20, 2024. AA photo.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on countries to protect the "central role" of the United Nations in international affairs, urging his Brazilian counterpart on Friday to help safeguard international norms, state media reported.

The comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans for his new "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum.

Although originally meant to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not seem to limit its role to the Palestinian territory and has sparked concerns Trump wants to rival the United Nations.

While China and Brazil have both been invited to join Trump's new grouping, neither has confirmed participation.

Xi told Lula during their Friday morning phone call that in the current "tumultuous" international situation, China and Brazil "are constructive forces in maintaining world peace and stability", according to a readout published by state broadcaster CCTV.

"They should stand firmly on the right side of history... and jointly uphold the central role of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," Xi said.

European leaders have expressed doubts over Trump's norm-busting proposal, with some viewing it as an attempt to potentially sideline or even replace the United Nations.

While in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said that once complete, the board "can do pretty much whatever we want", while adding that "we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations".

Beijing's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that "no matter how the international situation changes, China firmly upholds the international system with the United Nations at its core".

Brazil has also expressed scepticism about the Board of Peace, saying it could represent "a revocation" of the United Nations.

Lula's special advisor Celso Amorim told Brazilian media that "we cannot consider a reform of the U.N. made by one country."

During Trump's global tariff onslaught last year, China and Brazil sought to present their countries as staunch defenders of the multilateral trading system.

Xi told Lula in August they could set an example of "self-reliance" for emerging powers.

China, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, engages with the international body even as it has objected to what it terms internal interference.

Advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch have accused China of seeking to undermine the United Nations by reducing contributions to the organisation's rights budgets, establishing an alternative international mediation body and blocking activists from U.N. events.

Lula da Silva, UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

    US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

  2. Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

    Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

  3. 'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

    'Heated Rivalry' stars to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

  4. Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

    Forgotten items become art in Istanbul Airport exhibition

  5. Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk

    Turkish woman honored for reviving Hatay’s rare yellow silk
Recommended
US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February
UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line

UK PM slams Trump for saying NATO troops avoided Afghan front line
Ukraine, Russia hold second day of direct talks on US plan

Ukraine, Russia hold second day of direct talks on US plan
Ukraine-Russia-US talks open in Abu Dhabi as Moscow demands Donbas region

Ukraine-Russia-US talks open in Abu Dhabi as Moscow demands Donbas region
US weighs full withdrawal of troops from Syria: Report

US weighs full withdrawal of troops from Syria: Report
NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security

NATO chief, Danish PM agree on boosting Arctic security
WORLD US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

The U.S. military will prioritize protecting the homeland and deterring China while providing "more limited" support to allies in Europe and elsewhere, a Pentagon strategy document released on Friday said.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook Friday on Türkiye’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable, while affirming the rating at “BB-.”
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿