China says US using Philippines as 'pawn' in South China Sea

China says US using Philippines as 'pawn' in South China Sea

BEIJING
China says US using Philippines as pawn in South China Sea

China on Wednesday accused the United States of using the Philippines as a "pawn" in the South China Sea, as hostilities between the two Asian nations escalate over their territorial dispute in the region.

Manila summoned a Chinese representative on Tuesday after it said China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them during a resupply mission.

China said it "took control measures" against Philippine ships' "illegal intrusion" into waters it claims, as well as accusing a Philippine ship of "intentionally" ramming a Chinese one.

"China urges the United States not to use the Philippines as a pawn to stir up trouble in the South China Sea," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters when asked about the United States' condemnation of China's actions as "provocative".

"The Philippines should not let itself be at the mercy of the United States," she added.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing aside competing claims from a host of Southeast Asian nations and an international arbitration ruling that has declared its stance baseless.

On Wednesday Southeast Asian and Australian leaders warned against actions that "endanger peace" in the South China Sea, following the fresh confrontations between Beijing and the Philippines.

"We encourage all countries to avoid any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region," read a joint declaration hammered out between ASEAN members and Australia.

In recent months tensions between Beijing and an increasingly assertive Philippines have reached levels not seen for years.

Tuesday's collisions came after similar incidents in December.

"China's resolve to defend its legitimate rights and interests is unwavering, and the Philippines' rights-infringing and provocative attempts will not succeed," Mao said on Wednesday.

Taiwan , US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

    Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

  2. UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

    UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

  3. Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

    Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

  4. Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

    Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO

  5. Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land

    Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land
Recommended
UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
Hungarian president signs Swedens bid to join NATO

Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO
Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers

Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers
South China Sea: ASEAN, Australia decry actions that endanger peace

South China Sea: ASEAN, Australia decry actions that 'endanger peace'
South Korean police question first doctor over walkouts

South Korean police question first doctor over walkouts
WORLD UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on violence-wracked Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.
ECONOMY Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian shares mostly gained on Wednesday after global markets fell as traders locked in profits following recent tech-driven rallies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿