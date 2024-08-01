China says July was its hottest month since records began

China says July was its hottest month since records began

BEIJING
China says July was its hottest month since records began

Chinese weather authorities said July was the country's hottest month since records began, state media said on Thursday, as extreme temperatures persist across large parts of the globe.

Last month was "the hottest July since complete observations began in 1961, and the hottest single month in the history of observation", state broadcaster CCTV said, citing weather authorities.

The average air temperature in China last month was 23.21 degrees Celsius (73.78 degrees Fahrenheit), exceeding the previous record of 23.17 C in 2017, CCTV reported the weather authorities as saying.

The mean temperature in every province was also "higher than the average for previous years", with the southwestern provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan logging their highest ever averages, according to the report.

China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

Beijing has pledged to bring emissions of carbon dioxide to a peak by 2030 and to net zero by 2060, but has resisted calls to be bolder.

The country has been blighted by extreme weather this summer, with heat waves scorching parts of the north while torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in central and southern areas.

record heat,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

    Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

  2. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  3. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  5. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
Recommended
Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Kremlin says F-16s delivered to Ukraine will be shot down

Kremlin says F-16s delivered to Ukraine 'will be shot down'
Russian force ends duty at key Armenian point

Russian force ends duty at key Armenian point
Israel: Hamas military chief killed in earlier strike

Israel: Hamas military chief killed in earlier strike
Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest

Bangladesh police release student leaders after unrest
Troubles in three UK cities forces Starmer to act tough

Troubles in three UK cities forces Starmer to act tough
WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿