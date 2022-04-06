China reports most virus cases since pandemic start

  • April 06 2022 09:06:00

China reports most virus cases since pandemic start

SHANGHAI
China reports most virus cases since pandemic start

China reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic, as millions in locked-down Shanghai began a new round of testing.

The country’s "zero-Covid" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike, with around 25 million residents of Shanghai -- China’s largest city and economic engine room -- ordered to stay-at-home as the authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.

Until March, China had kept daily cases low with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel.

But the caseload has hit thousands per day in recent weeks, with Shanghai driving the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The city locked down its residents in phases last week, prompting scenes of panic-buying and mass testing.

But state broadcaster CCTV reported that the city will launch a fresh round of tests on the entire population on Wednesday.

Shanghai is "testing its strength against the virus," senior city health official Wu Qianyu said at a press conference Wednesday, the latest dour warning from authorities suggesting a long run in lockdown may be ahead.

The city is converting its landmark National Exhibition and Convention Center into a makeshift Covid hospital for 40,000 people, state news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday, just days after setting up a temporary quarantine centre in another expo hall.

China recorded 20,472 infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

It is the country’s highest-ever daily infection number given by authorities, even during the peak of the initial outbreak which centred around Wuhan.

The majority of the cases are, however, asymptomatic.

Authorities reported no new deaths, in a country which says only one person has died of the virus in nearly two years.

Yet China faces low vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, leaving officials with a high-wire act of balancing maintaining public health with keeping the economy moving.

In Shanghai quarantine facilities are bulging with people who test positive -- even if they are asymptomatic -- as city officials stick rigidly to virus protocols.

Those include separating Covid-positive babies and children from parents who test negative, a policy that has stirred anxiety and anguish from worried families.

City officials said on Wednesday that parents of some child patients with "special needs" would now be allowed to remain with their Covid-positive children.

Meanwhile anger over lack of fresh food and curtailed movements is rising among residents as officials extend what was originally intended to be a short lockdown.

Shanghai, China’s largest city, accounted for more than 80 percent of the national tally, city officials said on Wednesday.

A top Shanghai official has conceded that the financial hub had been "insufficiently prepared" for the outbreak.

China, the country where the coronavirus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, is among the last remaining places following a zero-Covid approach to the pandemic.

The outbreak has taken on an increasingly serious economic dimension, with China’s factory output falling to its lowest in two years in March and services activity suffering a "notable drop in sales," according to independent indices released by Chinese media group Caixin.

COVID-19,

WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  2. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  3. Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

    Some 4,000 people break fast at kilometer-long chain of tables

  4. Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

    Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

  5. THY to expand international network with new routes

    THY to expand international network with new routes
Recommended
Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings

US to announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine killings
Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report

Captagon trade spirals to top $5 billion in 2021: report
Landslide hits British family in Australia

Landslide hits British family in Australia
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru’s president on Tuesday lifted a curfew he had decreed less than a day earlier in the country’s capital and its main port in a bid to quell sometimes violent protests over rising fuel and food prices.

ECONOMY Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said on April 4.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.