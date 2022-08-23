China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

  • August 23 2022 09:20:00

China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

BEIJING
China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region.

Some shopping malls in the megacity of Chongqing have been ordered closed for most of the day to reduce electricity demand, state broadcaster CCTV said, limiting opening hours to 4 to 9 p.m.

The drought and heat have wilted crops and caused rivers including the giant Yangtze to shrink, disrupting cargo traffic and reducing power supply from hydroelectric dams at a time of soaring demand for air conditioning. State media say the government will try to protect the autumn grain harvest, which is 75% of China’s annual total, by shooting chemicals into clouds to try to generate rain.

The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which is trying to shore up sagging economic growth before a meeting this fall at which President Xi Jinping is expected to be given a third five-year term as party leader.

There was no public announcement of the extension of power rationing in Sichuan province into a second week, but it was detailed in a company statement and a government notice to companies that was reported by Chinese news outlets.

The “tense situation” of power supplies in Sichuan province “has further intensified,” Tencent News said Monday in a report that included a photo of the government notice.

LIER Chemical Co. said in an announcement through the stock exchange in the southern city of Shenzhen that its facilities in the cities of Jinyang and Guang’an in Sichuan received an order extending power rationing through Thursday.

Factories in Sichuan that make processor chips, solar panels, auto components and other industrial goods were required to shut down or reduce activity last week to conserve power for homes as air conditioning demand surged in temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Air conditioning, elevators and lights were shut off in offices and shopping malls.

In Shanghai, a factory and shipping hub on China’s east coast, Tesla Ltd. and a major state-owned automaker suspended production last week due to disruption in supplies of components from Sichuan, the Shanghai city government said.

Sichuan, with 94 million people, is especially hard-hit because it gets 80% of its power from hydroelectric dams. Other provinces rely more on coal-fired power, which isn’t affected.

Economists say if Sichuan reopens relatively soon, the national impact should be limited because the province accounts for only 4% of China’s industrial output.

The Chinese government says this summer is China’s hottest and driest since it began keeping temperature and rainfall records in 1961. Temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the past week and longer.

Brush fires in outlying areas of Chongqing, which borders Sichuan, are the latest scourge resulting from the heat and drought.

More than 1,500 residents had been moved to shelters, while around 5,000 civilian and military personnel had been mobilized to put out the blazes, the official Xinhua News Agency said Monday.

Helicopters have been sent to drop water on the fires, supporting crews on the ground who have in the past been left to their own resources.

In 2019, a wildfire in the mountains of Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters and volunteers.

No deaths have yet been reported as a result of the heat wave, Xinhua said, although that could not be independently verified.

heatwave,

TÜRKIYE Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

    Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

  2. Mobile app mapping stray dogs triggers torrid criticism

    Mobile app mapping stray dogs triggers torrid criticism

  3. Turkish Nobel laureate develops new method for cancer treatment

    Turkish Nobel laureate develops new method for cancer treatment

  4. Türkiye hosts over 23 million foreign tourists

    Türkiye hosts over 23 million foreign tourists

  5. 53 tons of waste collected from Marmara Sea

    53 tons of waste collected from Marmara Sea
Recommended
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey

Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Trump seeks special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search
Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan
WORLD China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region.

ECONOMY Automotive production increased 37 percent in July

Automotive production increased 37 percent in July

The automotive industry’s production recorded a 37.4 percent increase in July from a year ago to nearly 94,000 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) have shown.
SPORTS Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.