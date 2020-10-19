Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

  • October 19 2020 09:29:00

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

SANTIAGO-Reuters
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.

People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervor through the evening. Many touted signs and rainbow colored homemade banners calling for a "yes" vote on Oct. 25 in a referendum over whether to scrap the country's dictatorship-era Constitution, a key demand of the 2019 protests.

The demonstrations, while largely peaceful early on, were marred by increasing incidents of violence, looting of supermarkets and clashes with police across the capital later in the day. Fire truck sirens, burning barricades on roadways and fireworks on downtown streets added to a sense of chaos in some neighborhoods.

Interior Minister Victor Perez spoke late in the evening, praising the early, peaceful rallies while blasting the late-night mayhem. He called on Chileans to settle their differences by voting in the upcoming Oct. 25 constitutional referendum.

"Those who carry out these acts of violence do not want Chileans to solve our problems through democratic means," Perez told reporters, vowing to punish those who crossed the line on Oct. 18.

Early in the day, an angry mob jeered and threatened a Communist Party mayor. Later, masked individuals firebombed a police headquarters and church. Vandals attacked another Santiago church in the early evening, setting its spire aflame and choking side streets with smoke.

More than 15 metro stations were temporarily closed amid the unrest. Police fired tear gas and water cannons in skirmishes with sometimes violent, hooded and masked people.

Last year's protests, which began Oct. 18, raged until mid-December as Chileans gathered nationwide to call for reforms to the pension, healthcare and education systems.

Rioting and looting resulted in billions of dollars in damage and losses to the country's businesses and infrastructure. The unrest saw the military take to the streets for the first time since the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Police estimated that Oct. 18's rally in Santiago attracted around 25,000 people by 6 p.m., far smaller than the largest protests of 2019.

In the past few days, small-scale demonstrations and isolated incidents of violence have nonetheless resurfaced in Chile, as the capital's 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most demonstrators on Oct. 18wore masks, but many could be seen in tight groups, raising concerns about a potential health risk.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  4. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Saudi Arabia restarts prayers in Islam’s holiest site

Saudi Arabia restarts prayers in Islam’s holiest site
Irish regulator probes Facebooks handling of childrens data on Instagram

Irish regulator probes Facebook's handling of children's data on Instagram

New restrictions as Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths

New restrictions as Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections
Paris under curfew as Europe battles soaring virus caseload

Paris under curfew as Europe battles soaring virus caseload
Azerbaijan, Armenia accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agreement

Azerbaijan, Armenia accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agreement
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.