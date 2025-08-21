Children found safe 12 hours after boat capsizes in Muğla

MUĞLA
Two children who went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of the southwestern province of Muğla have been found safe after 12 hours, local media reported on Aug. 21.

On Aug. 20 evening, a 5.5-meter fiberglass boat, carrying eight people, capsized for reasons still under investigation.

While three passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard, another three managed to swim to nearby rocks.

However, two children remained missing, prompting an extensive search operation.

Coast Guard teams deployed a helicopter, three boats and two diving units, conducting coordinated air and sea searches.

The missing children were eventually located by a drone on a rocky outcrop and safely brought to shore on Aug. 21.

All eight individuals are in good health, according to local media reports.

Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık praised the rescue teams on social media, stating, “All eight people aboard the fiberglass boat that sank off the Milas district were rescued alive thanks to the tireless efforts of the teams during overnight search and rescue operations.”

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
