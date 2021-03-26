Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February

  • March 26 2021 11:02:00

Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February

The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves amounted to $95.3 billion at the end of February, the bank announced on March 26. 

Total reserve assets posted a slight monthly decline of 0.4%, according to the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies- totaled $53 billion, up 2.1% on a monthly basis.

Last month, the bank’s gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped-dropped 3.4% from January to $40.7 billion.

The bank’s reserves stood at $107.7 billion at the end of February 2020.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

    Turkey welcomes EU rhetoric, urges concrete action

  2. Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

    Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

  3. 'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

    'Button houses' of Antalya lure visitors

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,619 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,120,013

  5. Turkey witnesses third warmest winter in half century

    Turkey witnesses third warmest winter in half century
Recommended
Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage
Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals

Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals
Turkish manufacturing capacity usage edges down

Turkish manufacturing capacity usage edges down
Turkish games raving success in US markets

Turkish games raving success in US markets
Stuck ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide

Stuck ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal imperils shipping worldwide
Turkey focused on future technology: Industry minister

Turkey focused on future technology: Industry minister
WORLD China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China sanctions UK figures over Xinjiang as rift widens with West

China foisted sanctions on British lawmakers and lobby groups on March 25, widening a chasm between Beijing and Western powers critical of alleged rights violations in Xinjiang.
ECONOMY Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

If needed, Turkey is ready to lend a helping hand to resolve the blockage in Egypt's Suez Canal, the nation's transport and infrastructure minister said on March 26. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Fenerbahçe part ways with manager Erol Bulut

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe mutually parted ways with manager Erol Bulut on March 25. 