Central Bank reserves at $95.3 bln in February
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Central Bank’s reserves amounted to $95.3 billion at the end of February, the bank announced on March 26.
Total reserve assets posted a slight monthly decline of 0.4%, according to the bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.
Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies- totaled $53 billion, up 2.1% on a monthly basis.
Last month, the bank’s gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped-dropped 3.4% from January to $40.7 billion.
The bank’s reserves stood at $107.7 billion at the end of February 2020.