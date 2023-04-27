Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

ANKARA
Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Türkiye’s Central Bank has decided to keep its policy rate -one-week repo auction rate- unchanged at 8.5 percent.
Members of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on April 27 for the fourth time this year to discus the key rates.

“The committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability,” the bank said in a statement released after the MPC meeting.

The effects of the earthquake in the first half of 2023 will be closely monitored, it added.

Powerful earthquakes jolted several provinces in Türkiye’s south in early February, killing more than 50,000 people, causing substantial material damage.

“While the earthquake is expected to affect economic activity in the near term, it is anticipated that it will not have a permanent impact on performance of the Turkish economy in the medium term,” read the MPC statement.

“Leading indicators show that the economic activity in the earthquake zone has been recovering faster than expected.”

The committee said it will prioritize the creation of supportive financial conditions in order to minimize the effects of the disaster and support the necessary recovery.

“While level and underlying trend of inflation have been improved with the support of the implemented integrated policy approach, the effect of earthquake-driven supply-demand imbalances on inflation is closely monitored,” it said.

The bank reiterated that it will continue to use all available instruments decisively until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved.

The annual inflation rate slowed from 55.2 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, according to the latest official data.

“While share of sustainable components of economic growth remains high, the stronger-than-expected contribution of tourism revenues to the current account balance continues throughout the year,” the statement added. However, the committee warned that domestic consumption demand, high level of energy prices and the weak economic activity in main trade partners keep the risks on current account balance alive.

The MPC’s next meeting is scheduled for May 25, after the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

interest rate,

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

    Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

  2. Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

    Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

    Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

  4. Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

    Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

  5. Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

    Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots
Recommended
Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA

Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA
Fed inquiry into SVB out this week

Fed inquiry into SVB out this week
Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports

Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports
TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter

TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter
‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO

‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO
‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist

‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist
WORLD Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge Thursday to keep behind bars a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

The current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquakes by maintaning price stability and financial stability, says the Monetary Policy Committee

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.