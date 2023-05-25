Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

ANKARA 
Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has once again kept its policy rate - one-week repo auction rate- constant at 8.5 percent. 

The committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability, the Central Bank said on May 25 in the statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

It was the MPC’s fifth rate-setting meeting this year. It will hold seven more meetings in the remainder of the year. 

While the level and underlying trend of inflation continue to improve with the support of the implemented integrated policy approach, the effect of earthquake-driven supply-demand imbalances on inflation is closely monitored, the bank said. 

It reiterated that the bank will continue to use all available instruments decisively until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability. The statement added that the bank will implement Liraization Strategy in order to create an institutional basis for permanent and sustainable price stability.

The annual inflation rate in Türkiye continued to improve in April. Inflation slowed from 50.5 percent in March to 43.7 percent last month, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The Central Bank’s survey of the market participants showed earlier this month that inflation is expected to be 37.2 percent at the end of 2023. 

It has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake, the bank said in the statement.

 ‘Economic recovery in earthquake zones’

Before the earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southern provinces in early February, indicators pointed to a stronger domestic demand compared to foreign demand as well as an increase in the growth trend in the first quarter of 2023, the bank noted. 

Recent data show that economic activity in the earthquake zone has been recovering faster than expected, the monetary authority said, adding that it is becoming evident that the earthquake will not have a permanent impact on performance of the Turkish economy in the medium term.

It, however, warned that the ongoing increase in domestic consumption demand, high level of energy prices and the weak economic activity in main trade partners keep the risks on the current account balance alive.  

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

    Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

  2. Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

    Green Left Party renews support to Kılıçdaroğlu despite reserves

  3. Turkish House attacker identified

    Turkish House attacker identified

  4. 30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

    30.3 million tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor

  5. First step taken for return of Syrian refugees

    First step taken for return of Syrian refugees
Recommended
Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology

Apple to spend billions of dollars on 5G technology
Germany’s chip ambitions facing myriad challenges

Germany’s chip ambitions facing myriad challenges
More natural gas exploration planned in Black Sea: Minister

More natural gas exploration planned in Black Sea: Minister
Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May
Capacity usage, business morale improve in May

Capacity usage, business morale improve in May
Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties

Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties
WORLD Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones downed in Crimea, no victims: governor

Six drones were downed or blocked overnight in Russian-annexed Crimea, the region's Moscow-appointed governor said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

Central Bank holds policy rate unchanged at 8.5 pct

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has once again kept its policy rate - one-week repo auction rate- constant at 8.5 percent. 

SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”