Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week

Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week

ISTANBUL
Central Bank expected to keep rate stable this week

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for the fifth time this year on May 25 to decide about the key interest rate.

Analysts expect the monetary authority to keep its policy rate - one-week repo auction rate - unchanged at 8.5 percent as it did last month.

The committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability, the bank said in a statement released after the April MPC meeting.

The MPC meeting will be held three days before the second round of the presidential election.

In an interview with CNN last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed to continue with the policy of cutting interest rates to reduce inflation if he is reelected on May 28.

Inflation will be going down along with interest rates, he said, reiterating his view that the lower the interest rates, the lower the inflation will be.

More economic data

The Central Bank and the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will also release other key macroeconomic data this week.

The data on the capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector for May will be out on May 24, while the business confidence index will be released on the same day.

The consumer confidence index data for May will be unveiled on May 22.
The Tourism Ministry will release the number of foreign tourist arrivals in April this week.

Türkiye, Economy,

WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

    Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

  2. Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

    Russia claims to have Bakhmut but Ukraine says battle not over

  3. Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

    Tens of thousands of Moldovans rally for EU membership

  4. Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

    Greece eyes new vote as PM to seek absolute majority

  5. Women are simply humans, says Portman

    Women are simply humans, says Portman
Recommended
Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers

NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers
Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings

Some 600,000 couples to spend big on weddings
Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America
DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD

DenizBank obtains financing from EBRD
Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again

Congress tourism in Istanbul booming again
WORLD Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Battle-weary Sudanese hope upcoming truce finally holds

Air raids, gunfire and explosions rocked Sudan's capital on Sunday ahead of a one-week ceasefire agreed by rival generals, the latest in a series of truces that have been systematically violated.

ECONOMY Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Textile industry seeking to expand in Latin America

Turkish textile companies seeking to widen their global outreach are exploring opportunities in Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

SPORTS Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Rybakina sets sights on Roland Garros

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on May 20 and promptly turned her attention to Roland Garros and the pursuit of a second career Grand Slam title.