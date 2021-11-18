Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

  • November 18 2021 14:56:00

Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

The Turkish Central Bank on Nov. 18 cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points from 16 percent to 15 percent in line with market expectations.

At its 11th Monetary Policy Committee meeting this year, the bank said recent increases in inflation had been driven by supply-side factors such as rising food and import prices, especially in energy, and supply constraints.

In making the decision, the committee "evaluated the analyses to decompose the impact of demand factors that monetary policy can have an effect, core inflation developments and supply shocks."

The bank said it will consider to complete the use of the limited room implied by these factors in December.

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate by 400 basis points since September.

Among 21 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on Nov. 16, one predicted a 25-basis-point cut, while five others predicted the bank would cut the rate by 50 basis points, 13 by 100 basis points, and two by 150 basis points.

The median forecast by the economists was a cut in the one-week repo rate of 100 base points, i.e. 1 percentage point.

Economists have projected the year-end policy rate to be 15 percent. Turkey saw an annual increase of 19.89 percent in consumer prices in October, and the Central Bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 18.4 percent for 2021, up from 14.1 percent in its previous report.

Speaking to his party's parliamentary group on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his longstanding opposition to higher interest rates, declaring: “We will remove the interest rate burden from the backs of our people."

 

 

ECONOMY Canadas Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO

Canada's Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO
MOST POPULAR

  1. Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey

    Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey

  2. US affirms Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon says

    US affirms Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon says

  3. Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

    Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

  4. Health minister warns against ‘pandemic fatigue’

    Health minister warns against ‘pandemic fatigue’

  5. EU should take 'concrete steps' on relations with Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU should take 'concrete steps' on relations with Turkey: Erdoğan
Recommended
Canadas Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO

Canada's Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO
Turkeys external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey's external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Russias Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Akkuyu NPP project

Russia's Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Akkuyu NPP project
Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister

Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister
Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Saipem contracted to transport, install pipeline in Sakarya Gas Field

Saipem contracted to transport, install pipeline in Sakarya Gas Field
WORLD Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions

Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions

Germany’s disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 17, a number that has roughly doubled in two weeks, stoking calls for fresh measures to curb the country’s steadily rising infections.

ECONOMY Canadas Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO

Canada's Valeura to resume drilling in Turkey in 2022: CEO

Valeura plans to resume drilling in 2022 with a new partner in Turkey's gas-rich Thrace Basin, Sean Guest, the CEO of Canadian energy company Valeura, the operator and main partner in the unconventional gas accumulation play, revealed.
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 