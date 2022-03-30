California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

  • March 30 2022 09:23:00

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

SACRAMENTO, Calif.
California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release.

Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van Houten has a spotless prison disciplinary record.

“We’re not fighting (over) Leslie being a good person. She’s proven that through her actions for half a century," he said.
Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared the couple’s blood on the walls.

The day before, other Manson followers, not including Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.
In his rejection letter, Newsom noted that Van Housen had undergone therapy, earned educational degrees and taken self-help classes in prison, and had shown “increased maturity and rehabilitation."

But Van Houten also has “gaps in insight" that continue to make her a danger to society, Newsom said.

Van Houten has had 21 parole hearings since 1982. Most parole boards denied her bid for freedom. But five panels have recommended her release since 2016, saying she had expressed remorse and was no longer a threat to public safety.
Newsom rejected a recommendation made last November.

He previously reversed parole recommendations in 2019 and 2020. In February, the California Supreme Court refused to hear Van Houten’s appeal of the 2020 rejection.

Previous Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Van Houten’s parole in 2016 and 2018.

Manson died in 2017 of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a life sentence.


WORLD Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

    Turkey says meaningful progress in Russia-Ukraine talks achieved in Istanbul

  2. British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

    British tourists arrive at Bodrum airport after two-year hiatus

  3. MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

    MHP leader accuses opposition of adulation to West in Ukrainian war

  4. Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

    Abramovich attends peace talks in Istanbul amid poisoning reports

  5. Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival

    Thousands flocked to Aegean town to enjoy herb festival
Recommended
Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel
Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism

Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal

UK police fine 20 people over ’partygate’ political scandal
Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai Covid-19 cases surge

Empty shelves and anxiety as Shanghai Covid-19 cases surge
Royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip

Royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip
WORLD Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, methodically gunning down victims as he killed at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week. The shooter was killed by police.

ECONOMY Government announces new tax cuts

Government announces new tax cuts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new reductions in the value-added tax (VAT) for some consumer products, as well as medical equipment and home sales transactions.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match